Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

ISIS airs video message from leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

In the video, a bearded man with Baghdadi's appearance sitting cross-legged on the floor gives an 18-minute address. 

ISIS airs video message from leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
File photo: Still image taken from video of a man purported to be the reclusive ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in Mosul (Courtesy: Reuters)

CAIRO: Islamic State's Al Furqan media network published on Monday what it said was a video message from its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in which he said the group would seek revenge for the killing and imprisonment of its militants.

In the video, a bearded man with Baghdadi's appearance sitting cross-legged on the floor gives an 18-minute address. Several aides with their faces covered are shown listening. 

Written script at the start of the video dated it to earlier in April. The authenticity and date of the recording could not be independently verified. 

Tags:
Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiISIS
