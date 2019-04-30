close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISIS Bangladesh

ISIS Bangladesh releases posters threatening to attack Bangladesh, India

A Bengali Islamic State (IS/ISIS)-aligned media group on Tuesday released a poster threatening to carry out terror attacks in Bangladesh and India, stating that the terror group's thirst for revenge against you will never decrease.

ISIS Bangladesh releases posters threatening to attack Bangladesh, India

A Bengali Islamic State (IS/ISIS)-aligned media group on Tuesday released a poster threatening to carry out terror attacks in Bangladesh and India, stating that the terror group's thirst for revenge against you will never decrease.

The posters released by Al Mursalat in Bengali, English and Hindi names Abu Muhammad al-Bengali as the new leader or 'ameer' of ISIS Bangladesh.

The posters were released just a day after Islamic State`s media network published a video message from its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.  The 18-minute video from the Al Furqan network shows a bearded man with an appearance like Baghdadi and claiming that the recent Easter bombings in Sri Lanka were a response to the losses faced by the terror group in its last territorial stronghold of Baghouz in Syria. 

In the video, the can be heard saying that the group will seek revenge for militants jailed and killed. The video has left everyone surprised because it is believed to the first from the reclusive IS leader since he was filmed in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014. Baghdadi's more recent speeches have been released as audio recordings. 

There is a written script at the start of the video which claims that it was recorded in April. In the video, the bearded man can be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor giving an address to aides.

In the latest video, Baghdadi is wearing a black robe and a beige waistcoat. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified. Few months ago it was reported that Baghdadi had died in airstrikes in Syria but security sources recently said he is alive and living in remote areas of either Syria or Iraq.

Tags:
ISIS BangladeshISIS Bangladesh postersISIS Bangladesh posters India
Next
Story

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Watch Lok Sabha election top 10