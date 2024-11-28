The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday expressed relief and satisfaction after the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition seeking a ban on the organization’s operations in the country. ISKCON’s spokesperson, Radharamn Das, described the decision as a “great relief” and welcomed the court’s ruling.

The petition, filed by a local lawyer, had sought to shut down ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh, alleging that the organization’s presence was problematic. However, the Bangladesh High Court dismissed the petition, delivering a favorable verdict for the international religious organization.

Radharamn Das, speaking to PTI, stated, “It is a great relief that the Bangladesh High Court has rejected the petition.” He emphasized that ISKCON had been deeply concerned about the position taken by the Bangladesh government in this case, which had raised doubts over the safety of its operations in the country.

The ruling came a day after the Bangladesh Attorney-General requested the court to refrain from making any decision on the matter, assuring that the government was already taking necessary actions regarding the case. This intervention from the government suggested that it was preparing to address any concerns related to ISKCON's activities.

Despite this, Das conveyed optimism about the future, expressing hope that the Bangladesh government would take proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities in the country. He emphasized that ISKCON’s core focus has always been on welfare activities, underscoring its commitment to community service and promoting peace.

ISKCON has faced challenges in various countries due to its religious practices and beliefs, but this recent legal victory in Bangladesh has provided a much-needed boost to its supporters in the region. The organization has long been involved in promoting spiritual education, charity, and community service through its temples and centers across the globe.

With this legal setback behind it, ISKCON now looks forward to continuing its activities in Bangladesh, where it has maintained a presence for several decades. The organization has continued to focus on humanitarian initiatives, including food distribution and educational programs, while promoting the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and other spiritual texts.