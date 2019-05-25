Islamist insurgents kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers, civilians: Reports

Maiduguri: Islamist insurgents killed at least 25 Nigerian soldiers and several civilians in an ambush on Saturday morning, two people with knowledge of the battle said.
With this, the Army`s number of dead this week reached to 45 or more.
Maiduguri: Islamist insurgents killed at least 25 Nigerian soldiers and several civilians in an ambush on Saturday morning, two people with knowledge of the battle said.
