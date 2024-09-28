Israel Airstrike: Joe Biden says US had ‘No Knowledge Of Or Participation In’ Beirut Attack

US President Joe Biden has said he is waiting for more information before commenting on Israel's airstrikes in Beirut, reiterating that the US was not involved in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation."We're still gathering information, I can tell you that the US had no knowledge of or participation in the IDF action. We're gathering more information. I'll have more to say when we have more information," Biden told reporters travelling with him in Delaware.

CNN reported earlier on Friday that, according to a US official, Israel informed the US of the operation once it was already underway and Israel had planes in the air. "We had no foreknowledge of this and that does not qualify as a heads up," the official said.

An Israeli official told CNN the notification was sent "shortly before" the strike, and the US did not play a role in the operation. Pressed if he believed the strikes — which CNN has reported were targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah — were justified, Biden declined to comment on it.

"We have to get more detail, he said. "I don't know enough to answer that question." He said he's "always concerned," about the conflict escalating tensions in the region. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said on Friday that the US is still trying to learn more about the Israeli strikes in Beirut.

"We are still gathering information, making sure that we fully understand what happened, what the intent was — and until we have that information, I can't address in detail our response to it, so we'll continue to work on that in the hours ahead," Blinken said at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The top US diplomat again stressed the need to pursue a diplomatic solution to the tensions in the region and to avoid a wider war.

Blinken, speaking hours after a major Israeli strike in Lebanon targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, made a forceful plea for diplomacy in the Middle East, saying that while Israel has the right to defend itself, "the way it does so matters".

"The choices that all parties make in the coming days will determine which path this region is on, with profound consequences for its people, now and possibly for years to come," Blinken said at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

He warned that not pursing diplomacy would lead to "more conflict, more violence, more suffering, and greater instability and insecurity, the ripples of which will be felt around the world". The top US diplomat claimed that a path to diplomacy still exists, though it "may seem difficult to see at this moment".

"In our judgment, it is necessary and we will continue to work intensely with all parties to urge them to choose that course," he said. Blinken's comments also come days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled his unwillingness to agree to a ceasefire proposal championed by the US.

Blinken also echoed Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent comments warning other parties in the region such as Iran not to use the escalation between Israel and Lebanon to target US assets in the region.