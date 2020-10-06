हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Israel

Israel army strikes Hamas military target in response to Gaza rocket attack

The rocket landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injuries, Israeli media reported. 

Israel army strikes Hamas military target in response to Gaza rocket attack
Reuters photo

Jerusalem: An Israeli aircraft struck what the army said was a Hamas military target in the southern Gaza Strip late Monday, shortly after Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel.

The rocket landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injuries, Israeli media reported. But it broke a weekslong lull in the area. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.

But Israel holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the territory and usually responds to rocket attacks with airstrikes on Hamas targets. There were no reports of casualties from the Israeli airstrike.

In the Israeli-occuped West Bank, meanwhile, the Israeli army said it opened fire at three Palestinian men who were throwing firebombs at troops near the settlement of Einav.

It said one of the suspects was hit, while the two others managed to flee. There were no further details on the condition of the man who was shot.

Tags:
IsraelGazarocket attackGaza rocket attackHamas military target
Next
Story

Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M9S

DNA: What should be the treatment of ‘adulteration’ in media?