Israel Asks Its Citizens To Stay Away From Border Areas, Plans Attack On Hezbollah Posts In Lebanon, Hamas Sites In Gaza

After three Israeli soldiers were injured and a civilian died in an anti-tank guided missile attack by Lebanon-based Hezbollah, the Israeli Defence Forces have asked civilians to stay away from the 4-km of the border area. According to reports, IDF is planning a massive counter-attack to destroy Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. The IDF is also all set to launch an all-out attack on Hamas in Gaza after the deadline for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza ended yesterday. Today, Israel gave three more hours between 10 am to 1 pm to Gazans to move southwards towards Wadi Gaza. The IDF has said that it will attack Hamas sites in Gaza by air, land and sea routes. Over 10,000 Israeli soldiers and hundreds of tanks are present at the Gaza border. Israel is also evacuating the Sderot city.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza. Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families," said the IDF.

Earlier, the IDF also eliminated another senior Hamas militant Billal al-Qedra. The Hamas commander led multiple murderous attacks and was the commander of the so-called Nukhba unit's southern Khan Younis battalion. He was killed in an airstrike following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate.

Meanwhile, the IDF hit over 100 targets overnight, including Hamas command centres, military compounds, dozens of rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launch posts and observation posts; and Islamic Jihad command centres.