Israel Attacks Gaza Mosque Claiming It To Be A 'Hamas Command Center', Kills 24

An Israeli airstrike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people, as reported by Reuters. This strike is part of Israel's escalating military operations in northern Gaza and southern Beirut, aimed at Iran-allied militant groups across the region. The attack targeted a mosque that had become a shelter for displaced individuals, situated near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

Israel claimed the mosque was being used as a Hamas command and control center embedded among civilians, although it did not provide evidence to substantiate this assertion, according to an Associated Press report.

The mosque, which has been a refuge for nearly a year, was struck by the Israeli military around 2 a.m. local time. It has been utilized by families who have lost their homes, including those without tents, as noted in the Al Jazeera report. Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza continues nearly a year after the initial assault on October 7.

Additionally, Israel has opened a new front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where exchanges of fire have been ongoing along the border since the Gaza conflict erupted. Israel has also indicated intentions to strike Iran itself following a recent ballistic missile attack against the country.

The expanding conflict poses a risk of involving the United States, which has provided significant military and diplomatic backing to Israel. Additionally, U.S.-allied Arab nations hosting American forces are on alert.

Iran-affiliated militant groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have further escalated tensions by launching long-range strikes against Israel, contributing to the complex landscape of the ongoing hostilities.