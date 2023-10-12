In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel has carried out airstrikes on Iranian targets at two major airports in Syria, specifically Damascus and Aleppo. Multiple reports have confirmed these attacks, which have had significant consequences for air travel in Syria.

Airports Temporarily Closed Following Israeli Offensive

Following these Israeli airstrikes, both Damascus and Aleppo International Airports have been forced to temporarily close. The strikes took place simultaneously, with the primary objective being to block Iranian flights that were allegedly transporting smuggled weapons destined for Iran's proxies along Israel's borders.

Aim of the Attacks: Disrupting Weapon and Militant Transfers from Iran to Iraq

According to reports, the motive behind the Israeli attacks in Syria is likely to prevent the transfer of militants and weaponry from Iran to Iraq. These actions are seen as part of Israel's broader strategy to curtail Iranian influence in the region.

Syrian Airports in Crosshairs of Israeli Airstrikes

Syria's state television confirmed that Israel launched airstrikes on the main airports in the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on a Thursday. The strikes triggered a response from Syrian air defenses, but information on the extent of the damage sustained at Damascus Airport remains undisclosed.

No Casualties Reported; Israeli Military Maintains Silence

While the Aleppo airport saw damage as a result of the attacks, no casualties have been reported. It's worth noting that the Israeli military typically refrains from commenting on such incidents, and as of now, there has been no official statement from them.

Persistent Israeli Efforts to Disrupt Iran-Linked Targets in Syria

Israel's airstrikes on the Aleppo and Damascus airports are part of a long-standing pattern of operations against what it considers to be Iran-linked targets within Syria. These actions aim to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, a country where Tehran's influence has significantly expanded, particularly since its support for President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war that began in 2011.

Airstrikes Precede Visit by Iran's Foreign Minister to Syria

Notably, these airstrikes occurred just a day before Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, was scheduled to visit Syria, raising questions about the timing and geopolitical implications of these attacks.