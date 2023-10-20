Israel Bombs Hundreds Of Hamas Targets, Ammunition Warehouses As Forces Await Order For Ground Attack

Tel Aviv: In more worrying signs from the Middle East, the Israel Air Force (IAF) has carried out a series of airstrikes, targeting hundreds of operational sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. The operation came in response to the attack initiated by Hamas on October 7. The Israeli Air Force reported that they launched over a hundred airstrikes against the terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, eliminating a terrorist involved in the recent attacks.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, "During the night, the IDF attacked over a hundred operational targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip; a terrorist who participated in the murderous raids in the Gaza Strip was eliminated."

צה"ל תקף במהלך הלילה מעל מאה מטרות מבצעיות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה; חוסל מחבל שהשתתף בפשיטות הרצחניות בעוטף עזה



מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל מאה מטרות מבצעיות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה, והשמידו פירי מנהרות, מחסני אמצעי לחימה ועשרות מפקדות מבצעיות. pic.twitter.com/IGFcoqN3Fd — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 20, 2023

The Israeli Air Force said, "As part of the attacks, terrorist infrastructure and weapons were destroyed located in a mosque in the Jablia neighbourhood, which was used, among other things, as an observation post and as a gathering ground for terrorists associated with the terrorist organization Hamas."

Hamas' Naval Force Targeted, Key Infrastructure Destroyed

The operation saw Israeli fighter jets destroying tunnel shafts, munition warehouses, and operational headquarters. Notably, a mosque in the Jablia neighborhood was also targeted, as it was being used as an observation post and gathering point for Hamas-affiliated terrorists. During the attacks, a Hamas Naval Force operative was killed. The individual was responsible for planning and executing terrorist operations in the Gaza Strip.

צה"ל ושב״כ חיסלו פעיל בכוח המיוחד של הזרוע הימית של ארגון הטרור חמאס



כלי טיס ומטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר המשיכו לתקוף במהלך היום מטרות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חמאס. pic.twitter.com/39Ubs3ViBQ — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 19, 2023

'Will Target Hamas Like Human Animals'

Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Avi Dichter, expressed strong condemnation of Hamas, likening their behavior to that of animals. He stated that Israel would continue to target Hamas relentlessly, referring to them as "human animals."

Dichter also highlighted the explosion at the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, pointing out that it occurred on the day when the U.S. President was scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv. He mentioned that it was unclear whether the incident was caused by a rocket or bomb launched by Hamas and noted the significance of the hospital as a Christian institution in Gaza.

Imminent Ground Operation

Senior Israeli officials have indicated the possibility of a large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas. Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, informed soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given soon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed confidence in a major victory.

Evacuation in Northern Israel

The Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces announced the evacuation of residents from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to state-subsidized guest houses due to repeated rocket and missile attacks by the Hezbollah terror group and other Palestinian factions.

Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Gaza remains critical, with Israel blocking essential supplies of water, electricity, food, and fuel. With the Egypt-Gaza border crossing in Rafah still closed, the already dire conditions at Gaza’s second-largest hospital deteriorated further, warned Dr. Mohammed Qandeel of Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis. Power has been cut in most departments to save it for intensive care and other vital functions, and staff members were using mobile phones for light.

The Gaza Health Ministry has pleaded with gas stations to give whatever fuel they had left to hospitals. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has given some of its last remaining fuel supplies to hospitals, spokesperson Juliette Touma said. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid are still positioned at or near Rafah, according to Khalid Zayed. the head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 3,700 people killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 people killed in Israel. Over 1 million Palestinians, approximately half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes since the conflict began, seeking refuge in UN-run schools-turned-shelters or with relatives.