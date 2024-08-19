Israel: Explosion In Tel Aviv Claims One Life, police investigation underway

New Delhi: Israeli police are investigating an explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening that resulted in one fatality, ANI reported, citing CNN.

Another person was injured from shrapnel to the lower body and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

District Commander Peretz Amar said that the deceased is believed to have been carrying the explosive material. The police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim who died in the explosion.

Peretz Amar also noted that it is "too early to say" if the incident in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. The police received several calls reporting the loud explosion on HaLehi Street in Tel Aviv, CNN reported.

While speaking with reporters at the scene, Peretz Amar confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb, The Times of Israel reported.

He emphasized that identifying the deceased is essential for understanding the motive behind the incident. He also stated that the injured person might be able to assist in the investigation, according to The Times of Israel.

Amar said, "It is difficult to identify the body." He added, "We know that he is not an innocent civilian, but someone who was carrying an explosive device."