Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas' political bureau, has been assassinated. According to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in Tehran. A spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards reported that Haniyeh died in an explosion in Tehran, which also claimed the life of an Iranian security officer.

Haniyeh was on Israel's most-wanted list and had survived multiple assassination attempts. This time, he was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezheshkian. Israel is being blamed for his assassination.

Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza, was a key strategist in ceasefire negotiations during the Gaza conflict. He had inflicted significant damage on Israel at an international level and played a crucial role in securing foreign aid for Hamas. Haniyeh had been residing in Qatar.

How did Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh become Israel's number one enemy?

In 1997, Haniyeh was appointed as the chief of Hamas, increasing his influence in Hamas and Palestine. Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian elections, and Haniyeh was appointed Prime Minister of Palestine. However, in 2007, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed Haniyeh from his position, but Haniyeh refused to comply and remained Prime Minister in Gaza.

In 2017, Haniyeh was elected chief of the political bureau, while Yahya Sinwar took over as the chief in Gaza. Subsequently, Haniyeh moved to Qatar, where Hamas' international office is also located in Doha.