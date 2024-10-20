Israel Hits Beirut, Gaza After ‘Assassination’ Attempt On Netanyahu And His Wife

In a retaliatory action, Israel carried out attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut after the Lebanese group launched several rockets at northern Israel in Caesarea near PM Netanyahu residence, according to the Times of Israel. Israeli infantry forces have conducted their most extensive operation yet inside Lebanon.

Earlier, a Hezbollah drone reportedly struck a structure in Israel’s city later revealed as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Hezbollah, calling it Iran's ‘proxy’ and cautioning them about their ‘grave mistake.’ He stated that the ‘assassination’ attempt would not deter him or Israel from efforts to ‘eliminate’ the terrorists and ‘those who dispatch them.’

Israel's air defenses intercepted and shot down two other drones launched from Lebanon on Saturday morning, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv, ANI reported citing The Times of Israel. In a social media post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake.

This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future. Netanyahu further warned Iran saying, "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

The ongoing war is further expected to intensify after Israel neutralised Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel in which over 1,200 Israelis were killed and over 250 taken hostage. Sinwar, who was killed on Wednesday, took over as the chief of Hamas after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated two months back in Tehran.