Israel Kills Hamas Naval Force Chief Amar Abu Jallah In Air Strike, Foils Terror Attacks

Abu Jallah was responsible for planning and executing several naval attacks against Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza, but they were all thwarted by the Israeli forces.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The IDF announced that it had killed the head of Hamas’ naval force in Khan Yunis, Amar Abu Jallah, in a targeted air strike, news agency ANI reported. Abu Jallah was responsible for planning and executing several naval attacks against Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza, but they were all thwarted by the Israeli forces.

The IDF also said that it had destroyed various Hamas assets near the coast, such as weapons depots, tunnel entrances, training camps and observation posts, with the help of a naval intelligence ship. The IDF said that these strikes were aimed at crippling Hamas’ naval capabilities and preventing further terror attacks from the sea. Further details awaited.

