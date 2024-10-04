Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802282https://zeenews.india.com/world/israel-kills-hashem-safieddine-ex-hezbollah-chief-hassan-nasrallahs-successor-2802282.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL

Israel Claims To Have Killed Next Hezbollah Chief Hashem Safieddine In Fresh Air Strike

Israel has now claimed to have killed Hashem Safieddine, the next probable chief of Hezbollah. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel Claims To Have Killed Next Hezbollah Chief Hashem Safieddine In Fresh Air Strike

Israel is continuing to target Hezbollah leadership days after eliminating the militant group's chief Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has now claimed to have killed Hashem Safieddine, the next probable chief of Hezbollah. This comes as Lebanon prepares to cremate Hassan Nasrallah in a secret ceremony. Israel's latest strike on Beirut has sent shockwaves across Lebanon, Iran and Hezbollah cadres.

This is a developing story. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK