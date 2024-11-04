Israel launches deadly strike on Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions: Key Updates

On Sunday, Lebanon's health ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike near the southern city of Sidon resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Sunday. Meanwhile, additional bombings occurred in eastern Lebanon after Israel indicated it would resume targeting Hezbollah positions in that region.

In response, the Israeli military announced that it successfully intercepted multiple projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israel, with some landing in uninhabited areas.The hostilities have intensified since September 23, when Israel ramped up airstrikes in response to ongoing cross-border gunfire.

Fatalities from Israeli Airstrikes

Lebanon's health ministry has reported casualties from an Israeli raid in Haret Saida, a densely populated area near Sidon. This attack resulted in three deaths and nine injuries, with a notable incident involving the rescue of a child from the debris of a collapsed residential building.

Israeli strikes also targeted a location near a hospital in Tebnine, within the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon. Notably, there were no evacuation warnings issued to residents prior to these strikes.

Rising Casualty Count

Since the escalation of hostilities on September 23, more than 1,930 people have died in Lebanon, according to an AFP count based on local health ministry data. The Israeli military has reported that 38 of its soldiers have lost their lives during operations in Lebanon since ground troops were deployed for targeted raids.

The conflict has seen an alarming escalation of direct attacks between Iran and Israel, raising fears of a larger regional conflict. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated that a potential ceasefire with allied forces could impact Iran’s military response.

This suggests a strategic pause in hostilities might be on the table. Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that both Israel and the United States would face a "tooth-breaking response."

With Inputs From AFP