Iran has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene in response to recent Israeli actions in Lebanon. This comes after the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. On Friday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Iran's UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent a formal letter urging the council to address Israel's activities in the region.

Here are the 10 key developments in the Lebanon-Israel Conflict:

1. In the letter to the UNSC, Ambassador Iravani emphasized the importance of respecting diplomatic premises and representatives. He warned that Iran would not tolerate any attacks on its diplomatic missions and would take necessary measures to protect its interests.

2. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, its leader of 32 years, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. The region is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.

3. The Israeli military described Nasrallah as "one of the greatest enemies of the State of Israel of all time," stating that his elimination would contribute to regional safety.

4. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Nasrallah's death was a part of Israel's effort to "settle the score" for the deaths of both Israelis and foreign nationals, including Americans.

5. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared public mourning following Nasrallah's assassination and vowed that Hezbollah would not be weakened by the loss of its leader. Iran has warned that it will not hesitate to defend its national and security interests under international law.

6. US President Joe Biden, whose administration continues to supply Israel with arms, described the killing of Nasrallah as 'a measure of justice.' The US has long supported Israel in its fight against Hezbollah, an organization it also deems a terrorist group.

7. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has alleged that the United States supported the operation that led to the deaths of Nasrallah and many others.

8. In response to the escalating violence, the Indian Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory, urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid traveling to Lebanon. The advisory reflects the growing concern over the safety of foreign nationals in the region as the conflict intensifies.

9. According to Lebanon's health minister, Israeli airstrikes over the past two weeks have killed 1,030 people, including 156 women and 87 children.

10. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which intensified after the Gaza war, has now reached new heights following Nasrallah's death. Hezbollah has retaliated against Israeli forces, and the possibility of further escalations remains high as regional powers, including Iran, remain deeply involved in the conflict.