Israel PM Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah Will 'Pay Heavy Price' After Golan Heights Attack Kills 11

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a warning to Hezbollah, stating that they will ‘pay a heavy price’ for the rocket attack on Saturday that resulted in the deaths of 11 young people in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights region, reported AP.

According to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu told a local community leader, "Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered, and Hezbollah will face a heavy price for it, a price it has never paid before."

Israeli authorities reported that a rocket strike on Saturday at a soccer field resulted in the deaths of at least 11 children and teenagers. This incident marks the deadliest attack on an Israeli target along the northern border since the conflict with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the strike in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, however Hezbollah quickly denied any involvement.

Netanyahu's office announced that he would cut short his visit to the United States by several hours, though it did not specify his return time. Upon his arrival, he plans to convene the security Cabinet, reported AP.

The White House National Security Council in a statement cited by AP said the U.S. “will continue to support efforts to end these terrible attacks along the Blue Line, which must be a top priority. Our support for Israel’s security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah.”