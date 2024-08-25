Advertisement
ISRAEL- HEZBOLLAH CONFLICT

Israel Retaliates With Pre-Emptive Strikes In Lebanon After Hezbollah's Rocket Assault

In response to the escalating threat, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced early Sunday that it had conducted pre-emptive strikes against targets in Lebanon. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah has sharply escalated, with both sides launching significant military operations against each other. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, announced on Sunday that it had fired over 320 Katyusha rockets targeting strategic Israeli military sites. No casualties have been reported in Israel so far.

This offensive is seen as retaliation for the death of Hezbollah’s senior commander, Fouad Shukr, who was killed last month. Hezbollah had previously warned of a strong response following the assassination of Shukr in Beirut.

Pre-Emptive Israeli Strikes

In response to the escalating threat, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced early Sunday that it had conducted pre-emptive strikes against targets in Lebanon. The decision was made after intelligence suggested that Hezbollah was preparing a major offensive against Israel.

Hezbollah’s Drone and Rocket Assault

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they employed a significant number of drones and launched over 320 Katyusha rockets aimed at 11 Israeli military bases. This marks one of the most severe escalations between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in recent times.

Rising Tensions and Efforts for Peace

Tensions between Hezbollah and the IDF have reached critical levels, with fears of a broader conflict growing. Amidst this, international negotiators are actively working to broker peace through a potential exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners, hoping to de-escalate the situation.

US Stands with Israel

The United States has expressed strong support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. Sean Savett, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated that senior US officials have been in constant communication with their Israeli counterparts. President Joe Biden is reportedly closely monitoring the developments in Israel and Lebanon.

Emergency Declared in Israel

Amid severe attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour emergency across the country. He urged citizens to avoid large gatherings and stay away from exposed areas to ensure their safety. The situation also led to temporary disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, where flights were halted due to aerial attacks.

