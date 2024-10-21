Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that it launched a series of targeted strikes against Hezbollah's military arm, aiming to disrupt their financial operations. The strikes, conducted on Monday, hit dozens of facilities and sites in Beirut, southern Lebanon, and deep within Lebanese territory. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that Hezbollah stores billions of dollars in the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association's branches, directly funding their terror activities. This includes purchasing weapons and paying operatives in Hezbollah's military wing.

"Hezbollah stores billions of dollars in the association's branches, including money that was directly held under the name of the terrorist organisation," according to the statement. Before launching the strikes, the IDF claimed that it took measures to minimize harm to civilians. Advance warnings were issued through various platforms to the local population. These strikes are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and military capabilities.

These strikes, it claimed, are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to undermine Hezbollah's terror infrastructure, military capabilities, and ability to rebuild. Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure and tunnel shafts in Jabaliya, eliminating dozens of terrorists in 36 hours. The Gaza Division forces also destroyed terrorist infrastructure and a weapons warehouse in Rafah.

"During the activity of the forces, the fighters of the 401st TDF eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to the forces by firing tanks, in skirmishes, and by directing air force strikes," the IDF disclosed.

The IDF forces destroyed numerous Hezbollah weapon stockpiles in southern Lebanon, including weapons, anti-tank missiles and launchers aimed at the northern settlements, RPG launchers, cartridges, charges, grenades, and other battle gear.