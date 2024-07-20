Advertisement
Israel Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen's Hodeidah In Response To Recent Attacks

 The Israeli forces confirmed hitting multiple "military targets" in Hodeidah, a key Houthi-controlled port city, stating the operation was a response to numerous assaults against Israel in recent times.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Israeli military said on Saturday that it has targeted several Houthi sites in western Yemen, in retaliation for a deadly drone strike by the group in Tel Aviv the day before, reports AP. These strikes are reportedly the first Israeli actions on Yemeni territory since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. The Israeli forces confirmed hitting multiple "military targets" in Hodeidah, a key Houthi-controlled port city, stating the operation was a response to numerous assaults against Israel in recent times.

Taking to social media platform X, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam wrote that "The brutal israeli aggression on Yemen by targeting civilian facilities, oil tanks, and the power station in Hodeidah aims to double the suffering of the people and pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza."

