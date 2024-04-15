Israel Successfully Intercepts 99% Of Iranian Drones, Missiles As Biden Vows Support

The United States aids Israel in intercepting 'nearly all' drones launched by Iran, as Biden vows continued support. Over the weekend, American troops, with the assistance of U.S. European Command destroyers, neutralised over 80 single-use attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran and Yemen.

A spokesperson from the Israeli military reported that the total number of launches exceeded 300, yet nearly all of them, approximately 99%, were successfully intercepted. As per report from AP, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Iran deployed 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Despite this, only a few ballistic missiles managed to reach Israeli soil, resulting in minor damage to an air base.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog stated on CNN Sunday afternoon that the events of the past day had demonstrated the "ironclad" alliance between the United States and Israel. However, during a call with its Israeli counterpart, US President Joe Bide warned that the US will refrain from joining Iran counter-offensive.

" U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security," reported news agency Reuters citing the announcement of the CENTCOM.

Late Saturday, Iran initiated a retaliatory assault on Israeli soil using drones and missiles, following a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of senior Revolutionary Guards commanders.

The barrage launched from within Iran, resulted in minor damage, as the majority were intercepted by support from the United States, Britain, France, and Jordan.