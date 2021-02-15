Israel to allow 2000 foreign air travelers to enter the country every day

New Delhi: Israel's coronavirus cabinet has allowed up to 2000 foreign air travelers to enter the country every day, the prime minister's office and the health ministry said on Sunday (February 14).

"The ministerial cabinet has endorsed the transport minister's plan for inbound and outgoing flights. Up to 2000 people will be able to fly into Israel every day," a statement read, according to news agency ANI.

The defense ministry of the country has been tasked with contracting hotels where arrivals will be quarantined.

Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway on January 25 in an effort to prevent mutant coronavirus strains from entering.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached over 7.2 lakhs which includes over 5300 deaths. More than 6.6 lakh patients have recovered from the infections.

In the last 24 hours, 2534 new cases have been registered, 37 new deaths due to the virus were recorded.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV