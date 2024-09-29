Advertisement
ISRAEL STRIKES IN LEBANON

Israeli Airstrike Kills Islamic Group Member In Lebanon ​Amid Rising Tensions

The Islamic Group is an Islamic political organisation with a military wing called the al-Fajr Forces, which has recently carried out military operations against the Israeli army. 

|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Israeli Airstrike Kills Islamic Group Member In Lebanon ​Amid Rising Tensions Image: IANS

Mohammad Dahrouj, a member of the Islamic Group, was killed on Sunday in an Israel airstrike on a residential apartment in eastern Lebanon's Joub Jannine area, according to Lebanese military sources. The sources, who spoke anonymously, said an Israeli warplane targeted the apartment with two air-to-ground missiles, killing Dahrouj. The Lebanese Red Cross personnel had transferred his body to a hospital in Joub Jannine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese Civil Defence also confirmed that one person was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Joub Jannine. "Elements of the Civil Defence extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in Joub Jannine," it said in a statement.

The Islamic Group is an Islamic political organisation with a military wing called the al-Fajr Forces, which has recently carried out military operations against the Israeli army. The Islamic Group has not yet issued any comment on the incident.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the terrorist group in Lebanon reels from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central County, in an airstrike on Saturday. Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades. 

