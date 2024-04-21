Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Gaza Claim 22 Lives Including 18 Children As US Approves Aid Package

New Delhi: Overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals, including 18 children, reported Associated Press citing health officials. The incident occurred as the United States moved forward with plans to authorise billions of dollars in extra military assistance to its ally, Israel.

Israel has been bombing Rafah almost every day. Rafah is a place where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are staying to escape the fighting in other areas. Israel plans to send more troops into the city even though many countries, including the US, have asked them not to.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives passed the long-stalled bill granting $26 billion aid package, with approximately $9 billion allocated for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The initial attack claimed the lives of a man, his wife, and their 3-year-old child, as reported by AP quoting a Kuwait Hospital. In another strike, 17 children and two women from the same large family were killed, according to hospital records. The night prior, an airstrike in Rafah resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including six children.

As per the agency, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the deaths of more than 34,000 Palestinians, as reported by local health officials. Gaza's two biggest cities have been severely damaged, and there's widespread destruction across the region. About 80% of the population have fled their homes to safer areas within Gaza, which is facing a serious risk of famine, according to experts.

For the past seven months, the ongoing conflict has caused trouble in the region, setting Israel and the U.S. against Iran and its allied militant groups in the Middle East. Recently, Israel and Iran directly exchanged fire, sparking concerns about a full-blown war between the two long-standing enemies. Tensions have also risen in the Israeli-controlled West Bank.