With more than one year past the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel, there are dozens of hostages in Hamas custody who are yet to return home. As their families eagerly await their safe return, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing protests at home despite the country facing attacks from three fronts. Amid frustration over Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, some grieving families interrupted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech on Sunday, shouting 'Shame on you!'

Israeli PM was speaking during the ceremony in memory of victims of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, reported Times of Israel.

The relatives shouted that their loved ones had been killed, while others cried out, "Shame on you!" Netanyahu paused his speech until the individuals were escorted out of the ceremony.

Memorial events have been fraught with controversy as victims' families have accused the Israeli government of failing to prevent the attacks by Hamas. They also criticized the government for not doing enough to secure the release of hostages, according to the Times of Israel.

(With ANI Inputs)