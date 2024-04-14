New Delhi: Iran launched drones towards Israel on Saturday night in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria. Retaliating to the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country has been bracing for a potential direct assault from Iran for years and will retaliate against anyone who threatens them. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's readiness, stating, "In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong."

On Saturday, Iran launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory, reportedly, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Damascus earlier this month.

מדינת ישראל חזקה, צה"ל חזק, עם ישראל חזק.



יחד נעמוד, ובעזרת ה' - יחד נתגבר על כל אויבנו. pic.twitter.com/XwdHlLzyNK — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 13, 2024

Unsettlement In Jerusalem

Post Iran's attack, there were sirens blaring in various areas and explosions were being heard above Jerusalem early Sunday morning. Iran had earlier threatened retaliation against Israel following an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1. The consulate attack resulted in the deaths of seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel, including two generals. The United States had repeatedly warned of impending reprisals.

Expressing gratitude for the support of the United States, Britain, France, and other nations, Netanyahu said, "We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination."

World Reaction

The US, Canada and the UN have condemned the Iranian air attack on Israel, with President Joe Biden reaffirming America’s "ironclad commitment" to the Jewish nation and vowing to convene a meeting of the G-7 leaders on Sunday to develop a coordinated response to the brazen assault.

The United States condemns Iran’s attack on Israel. As the President said, our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran is ironclad. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 14, 2024

Israel said it and its allies have intercepted the vast majority of more than 200 drones and missiles launched by Iran.

Biden said "We helped Israel take down nearly all" of them. His comments came as American forces joined efforts to down drones and missiles launched by Tehran.

"Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," Biden said after his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.