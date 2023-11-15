New Delhi: In a recent development, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday, November 15, that it has initiated a ‘precise and targeted’ operation against Hamas at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. The operation has reportedly resulted in the death of several Hamas militants, news agency Reuters reported. The Al Shifa hospital, which has been a refuge for thousands of Palestinian civilians - including patients, displaced individuals, and medical staff - during the ongoing conflict, is now at the center of this military operation. The civilians have been trapped in the hospital for weeks amidst the fighting.

The Israeli army justified the raid by stating that Hamas has established a command center beneath Al Shifa. They allege that this center is connected to a network of tunnels used by Hamas for military operations and hostage-holding. However, Hamas has denied these allegations.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli Army spokesperson, provided further details about the operation. He stated, “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital. The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza.”

He further added that the IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers who have undergone specific training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment. The aim is to ensure that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields.

Hagari emphasized that the IDF has repeatedly warned that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. He added that the IDF has given ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital and has facilitated wide-scale evacuation of the hospital while maintaining regular dialogue with hospital authorities.

The operation is ongoing, and the situation remains tense as the world watches closely.