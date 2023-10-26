Israeli Troops Cross Into Gaza For 'Limited Raids' On Hamas Sites Ahead Of Ground Attack

TEL AVIV: In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a ''limited ground operation'' in Gaza overnight, deploying infantry forces and tanks in the northern part of the Strip. This "targeted raid" marks a crucial step in the escalating conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror group. It serves as preparation for the forthcoming full-scale ground offensive, which Israeli officials have vowed to execute, reported the Times Of israel.

Several Hamas Sites Hit By IDF

The IDF's operation, led by the Givati infantry brigade and the 162nd Armored Division, was focused on preparing the border area for the "next stages of the war," which refers to the imminent full ground offensive. During the operation, Israeli troops struck numerous terrorists, targeted infrastructure, and disabled anti-tank-guided missile launch positions. The objective was to secure the battlefield for future ground operations.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that the operation lasted a few hours and that no Israeli soldiers were harmed. He stated that the raid aimed to eliminate terrorists, neutralize threats, dismantle explosives, and neutralize ambushes to facilitate subsequent ground operations.

This ground incursion surpassed the near-daily "localized raids" that Israeli soldiers had been conducting along the border. These localized efforts primarily focused on searching for missing Israelis and clearing explosives left behind by Hamas terrorists since the October 7 attack. Israel has articulated its mission as destroying Hamas's infrastructure and dismantling the organization following the October 7 attacks while minimizing harm to Gaza's civilian population.

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.



IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.



The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

Rise In Rocket Attack From Hamas





The recent conflict, led by Hamas and other terror groups, saw around 2,500 terrorists infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in numerous casualties. Thousands of rockets were launched at Israeli towns and cities during this assault.

Gaza Evacuation

The IDF has been urging Palestinian residents to evacuate the northern Gaza area as it intensifies strikes in preparation for a major ground offensive. In the past day, Israeli jets targeted over 250 sites belonging to Hamas, including infrastructure, command centers, tunnels, and rocket launchers. Navy forces also struck a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch position situated near a mosque and kindergarten.

Rising Casualty

It's important to note that casualty figures are disputed, with Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry reporting 6,546 deaths, mainly civilians, including many children. These figures are difficult to independently verify and are believed to include Hamas terrorists and gunmen killed in both Israel and Gaza.

Delay In Gaza Ground Offensive

The full ground offensive into Gaza has experienced delays due to tactical and strategic considerations. Israel's agreement to temporarily delay the operation was influenced by the United States, which sought additional time to deploy air defence systems and engage in internationally brokered negotiations with Hamas regarding the release of hostages. As Israel prepares for a ground offensive, troops will face the daunting task of navigating Gaza's network of tunnels, booby traps, and urban combat.

PM Confirms Gaza Ground Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the impending ground incursion while withholding specific details on timing and strategy, emphasizing the need to protect soldiers' lives and citing unanimous decision-making among officials. He stated that the offensive aims to destroy Hamas and secure the release of hostages, referring to members of the terror group as "dead men walking."