The Israel-Hamas war has entered the 10th day with Israeli Defence Forces mounting an all-out attack against Hamas militants. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that they will not stop until Hamas is destroyed. So far, Israel has killed seven senior Hamas militants, five key figures of Hamas are on Israel's target.

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh is a prominent Palestinian political figure. He was born on January 29, 1963, in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Haniyeh is a senior leader of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group.

Mohammed Deif

Mohammed Deif is a senior Hamas leader. He is widely known as the military leader of Hamas and is considered a prominent figure in the organization's armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Deif has been a central figure in Hamas' military activities and has been involved in planning and executing operations against Israel. He has been a target of numerous Israeli attempts to assassinate him due to his role in Hamas' armed activities and his alleged involvement in organizing attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel. However, each time, he finds a way to escape.

Marwan Issa

Marwan Issa is said to be the right hand of Mohammed Deif. Issa is a senior member of Hamas leader. He is known to be one of the key figures within Hamas, particularly within its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Marwan Issa is believed to hold a high-ranking position within the organization, often described as the deputy commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He is considered a significant military strategist and operative within Hamas, involved in planning and executing operations against Israel.

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar is another top Hamas leader. Born on July 29, 1962, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Sinwar is known for his leadership role within Hamas. Sinwar was elected as the head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip in February 2017, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh. Prior to his political role, Sinwar was a senior member of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, and held a reputation for his involvement in militant activities and organizing operations against Israel. He spent many years in Israeli prisons before being released in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in 2011. Sinwar is known for his hardline approach towards Israel and is seen as a key figure in shaping Hamas' military and political strategies in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah Barghouti

Abdullah Barghouti is a Palestinian militant and terrorist associated with Hamas. Barghouti was born in the West Bank and became a prominent bombmaker for Hamas. He has been convicted and sentenced for multiple terrorist attacks, particularly suicide bombings, that resulted in the deaths of many innocent civilians. He is the key man behind Hamas ammunitions and is known as Hamas' bomb-maker. He is also known as 'Prince of Shadow'.