ISRAEL

Israel's Sinai Division Eliminates More Than 200 Terrorists

The IDF said that in recent days the division has been fighting heavy battles in the area.

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 11:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Israel's Sinai Division Eliminates More Than 200 Terrorists Image: ANI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over the past few months its 252nd "Sinai" Division - part of the IDF's Southern Command - including the Jerusalem (16th) and Harel (10th) brigades, has eliminated over 200 terrorists while operating in the central Gaza corridor and destroyed hundreds of terrorist infrastructures including tunnels in the area.

The IDF also said that in recent days the division has been fighting heavy battles in the area.

"Combatants and commanders of the Harel and Jerusalem brigades," said the commander of the 252nd division, Brigadier General Yehuda Vach, "after more than 150 days in reserve in the last year - this month, you have come for the third time to fight for the most important thing to us. On our land and our country. In the last week we have been experiencing a hard and piercing fight together. I'm proud of you, proud to command you, proud of the spirit and strength of the fighters, and of each and every one of you - we headed forward." 
 

