'It has power to bring light to world': Joe Biden lights a diya, hosts largest-ever Diwali reception at White House

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Monday (October 24, 2022) hosted a Diwali reception at the White House in what they called the largest since the People's House started celebrating the 'festival of lights' during the George Bush administration. More than 200 eminent Indian Americans reportedly attended the reception at the East Room and witnessed some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and the dance troupe The Sa Dance Company. The guests, dressed in traditional Indian attires such as saree, lehenga, and sherwani, also relished some mouthwatering Indian delicacies.

Speaking on the occasion, Biden wished a happy Diwali to the "more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating this Festival of Lights" in the United States, India, and around the world.

"As we host the official White House Diwali reception, we are honored to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse Administration in American history—led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become Vice President," he said.

Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world.



"On this day, we give thanks for the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the incredible South Asian community all across America. Together, South Asian Americans reflect the soul of who we are as a nation, whether helping us emerge stronger from this pandemic, building an economy that works for everyone, or serving and protecting our communities and our country.

"But, even as we celebrate this gathering of light, we know—as this community has experienced too often—that there is always darkness lurking. American history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh reality that we have never fully lived up to it. By marking the victory of light over darkness, Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to bring light to the world, whether here in America or around the world," he added.

"With prayers, dances, fireworks, and sweets, may all who observe Diwali enjoy the chance to celebrate and connect, to feel the pride of the community, and to remember the power in the gathering of light," the US President expressed.

US Vice President Kamala Harris recollects celebrating Diwali with grandparents

At the event, United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin person to hold the post, recollected celebrating Diwali with her grandparents as a child.

"I have such fond memories of celebrating Diwali as a child. Like many of you, we would go to India about every other year, avoiding the monsoon season, and we would go for Diwali. I have such fond memories of waking up in the middle of the night, me and my sister Maya, and going, of course, to the eldest in our family, which was our grandfather," Harris told the gathering.

"And later in the day, my mother would give us little sparklers and we would go into the streets to celebrate this very important occasion," she recalled.



Describing Diwali a "holiday of hope", Harris said the festival helps one to see light in the world, in each other and in oneself.

"We also are reminded to shine our light in the darkness to fight for peace, for justice, for understanding," she added.



"Even as powerful forces work to sow hate and divide, we remember that in these moments where we see darkness, our light shines the brightest. That is part of what reminds us of Diwali. In moments of darkness, we see the light," the US Vice President said.



Harris had on Friday hosted more than 100 Indian Americans at her residence for Diwali celebrations. She not only decorated the entire Naval Observatory residence with diyas, but also lit little sparklers with the guests.



