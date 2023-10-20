Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Separates From Journalist Partner Andrea Giambruno After 10 Years

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced separation from her journalist partner Andrea Giambruno on Friday. Meloni took on X (formerly Twitter) to announce her separation and wrote "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni posted on her social media account on X. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it." 46-year-old Meloni was not married to Giambruno but has been in a long-term relationship. They are parents to a seven-year-old daughter.

"I am grateful to him for the wonderful years we've spent together, for the challenges we've faced, and most importantly, for giving me our daughter, Ginevra," she expressed.

La mia relazione con Andrea Giambruno, durata quasi dieci anni, finisce qui. Lo ringrazio per gli anni splendidi che abbiamo trascorso insieme, per le difficoltà che abbiamo attraversato, e per avermi regalato la cosa più importante della mia vita, che è nostra figlia Ginevra.… pic.twitter.com/1IpvfN8MgA October 20, 2023

Giambruno, the host of the television show "Diario del Giorno" on the Italian free-to-air channel Rete 4, faced criticism when he suggested on his show in August that women could reduce the risk of sexual assault by avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

In response to that incident, Meloni clarified that she should not be judged for her partner's remarks and declared her decision not to address questions regarding his actions in the future.

Regarding her separation from Giambruno, the Italian Prime Minister stated, "I will cherish our past, our friendship, and, most importantly, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and father, just as I was unable to love mine. I have nothing further to add on this matter."

Meloni, born in Rome in 1977, joined the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI) at the age of 15. She met Giambruno, who was born in Milan in 1981, in 2015 when he was working as a writer for a TV show in which Meloni appeared.