Jaish chief Masood Azhar resurfaces in Bahawalpur, claims never visited hospital in last 17 years

NEW DELHI: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is active once again and is planning to carry out more terror attacks in India.

Intelligence report accessed by Zee News reveals that the Jaish chief recently resurfaced in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and held a meeting with top commanders of the banned terror group. The report added that Azhar has also instructed the top commanders of JeM to choose highly-trained terrorists in order to carry out attacks in India at a short notice.

According to the intelligence report, Azhar also asserted during the meeting that he was hale and hearty, and he never had to go to the hospital or visit a doctor in the last 17 years.

Azhar's claims have once again exposed Islamabad's lies as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said after the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack that Azhar is unwell. ''Azhar is in Pakistan, according to my information. He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house and because he is really unwell," Qureshi had said in an interview. As per some media reports following the Puraana attack, Azhar is suffering from renal failure and is undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Rawalpindi.

"We have been constantly monitoring the network of Jaish-e-Mohammad since the Indisn Air Force air strikes on the Balakot terror camp. We are also looking at whether Pakistan has actually taken any action against Jaish," said an Indian intelligence officer.

The immense international pressure after Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred had forced the Pakistan Army to ask Azhar and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to lie low.

Over 2000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway were attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14. JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack and a Kashmiri identified as Adil Ahmad Dar was the suicide bomber who had rammed an explosive-laden car in the CRPF convoy.

According to intelligence agencies, the RDX used in the attack was procured by Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi and handed over to JeM terrorists. The process of collecting RDX reportedly began in March 2018 and the explosives were smuggled using backpacks, cylinders and coal bags to Pulwama. According to sources, about 80 kg of RDX was used by the terrorists in the attack, which included Ammonium Nitrate and other chemicals.

It may be recalled that the proposal to designate Azhar a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, less than two weeks after Pulwama attack. The proposal, which was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years, was however blocked by China.