Kingston: Jamaican Commerce Minister Aubyn Hill on Wednesday said that the country is looking forward to enriching investment ties with India and added that the talks for imports of wheat, fertilizers, and farm equipment from India are ongoing.

On the sidelines of President Ram Nath Kovind`s visit to Jamaica, Aubyn Hill, Jamaican Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce said that discussions seeking an investment relationship with India are underway which will benefit both the nations.

The Minister said, "Discussions with India to sell not only wheat but fertilizers and farm equipment. We are seeking to establish a distributorship for Indian trucks and buses...seeking a commercial and investment relationship to benefit both the countries."Hill also expressed concerns about food insecurity as a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He informed that though the wheat imports are ample currently but there remains an uncertainty."We have enough wheat import today, but we don`t know what will happen tomorrow as the world changed on February 24. Russia now has a war engagement with Ukraine. So we are opening discussions with our friend, India," he added."As we come out of pandemic, we are looking at inviting Indian investors and pharmaceutical companies... we are preparing to be a logistic centre for your pharmaceutical companies," he continued.

President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica. Upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, he received a warm welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and Secretary-Level Officers.