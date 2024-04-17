Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits off Shikoku Coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4, corresponding to a seismic intensity of 6 on Japan's scale, occurred off the western coast of Shikoku island during the late hours of Wednesday. No tsunami warning was issued, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage resulting from the earthquake, which occurred at 11:14 p.m.

The United States Geological Survey also reported a 6.3-magnitured quake 17 km WSW of Uwajima, Japan.

In certain areas of Kochi and Ehime prefectures, the earthquake registered a seismic intensity of 6, which is classified as weak but significant. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in the Bungo Channel, which serves as a passage between Kyushu and Shikoku islands, at a depth of 50 kilometers.

The tremors were perceptible across a broad region of western Japan. According to reports, no irregularities have been identified at the Ikata Nuclear Plant operated by Shikoku Electric Power in Ehime Prefecture, as indicated by NHK.