Japan flood

Japan evacuates 1.2 lakh people as southern regions brace for worst storm damage in decades

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

Representational Image (Credits: Twitter)

Tokyo: Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday (July 10, 2021), NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

