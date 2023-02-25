Japan Jolted By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Tokyo [Japan]: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale hit Japan`s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, Japan`s news agency Kyodo News reported citing the weather agency. Japan`s Meteorological Agency said that no tsunami had been issued following the earthquake that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m. Japan`s weather agency said that the earthquake registered a lower 5 on the country`s seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also shook a wider region including northeastern Japan and eastern Japan, Kyodo agency said.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred North of Halmahera, Indonesia on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NSC, the earthquake originating at a depth of 99 Km, was felt at 01:32:47 IST. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier this week, at least eight people were injured after the two earthquakes jolted Turkey`s southernmost Hatay province on Monday, just two weeks after major quakes hit the region, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Hatay was first hit by twin massive quakes on February 6, followed by another two on Tuesday night. The Defne district was the epicentre of the first magnitude-6.4 quake on Tuesday.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey`s southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, followed by a magnitude 7.6 one at 1:24 p.m. local time in the same province.

The recent quakes have killed more than 43,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless across 10 provinces of southern Turkey.