Japan sets up UFO encounter protocols after US releases 'unexplained aerial phenomena' footage

Days after the US Defense Department released three videos showing mysterious UFO-like objects, the Japan's Defense Ministry has decided to draw up protocols for potential encounters with UFOs.

It is learnt that Japan government has decided to consider procedures to respond to, record and report encounters, but it is notable that the nature of such objects is unknown and it could lead to confusion in the minds of Self-Defense Forces pilots, including those of F-15 fighter jets.

According to Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, SDF pilots have never encountered UFOs, but he added that the ministry has decided to set protocols with an aim to cover the possibility.

Notably, Air SDF fighter jets from seven bases are scrambled to monitor and identify aircraft of unknown nationality.

On April 27, the Pentagon had released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

According to Pentagon, the videos, which are not of very good quality, depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” and these were previously leaked.

The Pentagon said it released the footage to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” a statement on the Department of Defense website said.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the statement said.