Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO today, check the richest man's hobbies

New Delhi: Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, will step down as Amazon CEO on Monday (July 5, 2021). Bezos chose July 5 as it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 when he founded Amazon.

However, the 57-year old, won't be going far from Amazon and will be the executive chair. The American business magnate will also focus on new products and initiatives.

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person for the fourth year running with a net worth over 20,180 crores USD, now plans to focus on his other ventures that include his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

Blue Origin is building the infrastructure needed to unleash the next generation of dreamers. I met these young people today, and the future is in great hands. #BlueMoon @clubforfuture pic.twitter.com/F2zPM5PngM — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 9, 2019

The Amazon founder loves travelling and keeps sharing pictures and videos from his trips.

The stunning Perito Moreno Glacier in Patagonia. We’ve sent robotic probes to every planet in this solar system. Earth is BY FAR the best one. We go to space to save the Earth. @BlueOrigin #NoPlanB #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/8esV18orcJ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 3, 2018

The science fiction fan has also planned a joy ride to suborbital space on July 20. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," he said while officially announcing his venture's first crewed flight.

In early 2020, Jeff Bezos had also visited India and had 'personally' delivered a 'package' to one of the owners of the Kirana stores in Mumbai. Amazon, notably, has partnered with thousands of Kirana stores across India as delivery points.

He had also visited Raj Ghat in New Delhi and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, someone who he believes has 'truly changed the world'.

Bezos also loves music and has had fun with several famous stars including Katy Perry and Lil Nas X. He also calls himself '100 per cent' Lizzo's fan, an American singer.

Bezos also loves cooking and keeps sharing pictures on his social media platforms.

I made pancakes on this rainy Seattle morning for @ciara and @DangeRussWilson. These guys are as fun as they are talented. Inspiring too. And Russ and I ate our weight in pancakes! #funfriends pic.twitter.com/MWST7oXbVs — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 14, 2018

Bezos also loves dogs and has a pet named Luna.

Bezos is also helping people fighting climate change and even has a 'Bezos Earth Fund'.

Bezos has also discussed his climate efforts with global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron. In 2020, he had donated $791 million of his $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others to protect Earth's future.

Bezos is a philanthropist and has a Bezos Academy, among several other initiatives. His academy provides tuition-free preschool to children from low-income families. He has also opened several homeless shelters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic peak in the US, he supported those on the front lines at food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to 'Feeding America'.

Meanwhile, the online retailer's first CEO transition since 1994 will see Bezos passing the baton to Andy Jassy. Amazon.com Inc reportedly plans to award incoming Chief Executive more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies)