Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history, world leaders extend wishes

Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Joe Biden took oat as the 46th Present of the United States of America on Wednesday (January 20) along with Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in as 49th Vice President of the United State of America. 

The historic event is taking place on the west front of the US Capitol building. The leaders from all over the world congratulated the newly elected President and Vice President on Twitter, let's take a look at it:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris-

 

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his wishes to US President Joe Biden-

 

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson wished US President Joe Biden- 

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris- 

President of European Union Ursula von der Leyen congratulated US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris- 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to extend his wishes but the Russian Foreign Ministry has released a letter which reads, " We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us... We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

