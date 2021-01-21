Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history, world leaders extend wishes

New Delhi: Joe Biden took oat as the 46th Present of the United States of America on Wednesday (January 20) along with Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in as 49th Vice President of the United State of America.

The historic event is taking place on the west front of the US Capitol building. The leaders from all over the world congratulated the newly elected President and Vice President on Twitter, let's take a look at it:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris-

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his wishes to US President Joe Biden-

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson wished US President Joe Biden-

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris-

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wf6a5XhiVe — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 20, 2021

President of European Union Ursula von der Leyen congratulated US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris-

Congratulations @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and @KamalaHarris – the first woman Vice-President of the US! Thank you for the inspiring inaugural address and for the offer to cooperate. Europe is ready for a fresh start.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Re7vaoUlHS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to extend his wishes but the Russian Foreign Ministry has released a letter which reads, " We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us... We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."