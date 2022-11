Joe Biden congrats Republicans for gaining control of House says, ‘ready to work with anyone to deliver results'

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Republicans for winning the majority in the House of Representatives and vowed to cooperate with his political rivals to deliver results for the American people."I congratulate Leader (Kevin) McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families," Biden said in a press release on Wednesday. "I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - willing to work with me to deliver results for them," Biden said the future of the US is too promising to be trapped in political warfare and the American people want the US government to get things done for them.US Congressman Mike Garcia`s re-election victory was confirmed on Wednesday evening, providing enough mandates to tilt the scale of power in the House of Representatives from Democrats to Republicans.

While Republicans have been projected to win a majority in the lower chamber of Congress by securing at least 218 seats, Democrats retained the majority in the Senate after the midterm elections. Earlier on Wednesday, NBC News reported that Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week`s midterm elections are finalized. The US news outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins.

Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm. Though Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration`s legislative agenda for the second half of his term, the report said. However, the Democratic Senate should still be able to confirm Biden`s judicial and administration appointments despite Republican control of the House, the report said.

The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone willing to work with me to deliver results for them. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

Notably, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid a veto by Biden without bipartisan support. This report comes a day after former United States President Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest in the 2024 presidential election.

