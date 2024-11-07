Advertisement
JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden Promises Peaceful Transition As Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election

The President further emphasized that, regardless of the outcome, the nation would experience a peaceful transfer of power come January 20th, 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 11:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Joe Biden Promises Peaceful Transition As Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election File Photo

In a statement on Thursday, US President Joe Biden congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 presidential election, assuring the American public that his administration would work closely with Trump’s team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

Biden emphasized that the peaceful transition of power has been a cornerstone of American democracy for over two centuries.

"For over 200 years, America has carried out the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world. The people vote and choose their own leaders, and they do it peacefully," Biden said. "In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails."

Biden expressed confidence that the US electoral system is robust, honest, and transparent, affirming that the election's outcome was a fair reflection of the voters' choice.

Biden also took the opportunity to praise Vice President Kamala Harris and her team for their hard work and dedication throughout the campaign. "Kamala Harris has been an extraordinary partner and public servant," he said.

"She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran." Biden highlighted Harris’s role in the election and reiterated his respect for the democratic process.

Biden Assures the Integrity of the US Electoral System

Biden addressed concerns raised by some about the integrity of the US electoral process, reaffirming his faith in the system's fairness. "I hope we can lay to rest any doubts about the integrity of the American electoral system," he remarked. "It is honest, fair, and transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

The President further emphasized that, regardless of the outcome, the nation would experience a peaceful transfer of power come January 20th, 2025. "We accept the choice the country made," Biden concluded, signaling that his administration was ready to facilitate the smoothest possible transition for Trump’s incoming team.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, clinched the necessary 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency. His win was marked by a strong performance in key battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, both of which were part of the "blue wall" of traditionally Democratic-leaning states that Trump flipped in 2016.

These states, which had backed President Biden in the 2020 election, swung back in favor of Trump this time, helping him secure the necessary electoral votes for victory.

