Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802206https://zeenews.india.com/world/joe-biden-says-us-discussing-possible-israeli-strike-on-iran-oil-facilities-2802206.html
NewsWorld
JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden Says US 'Discussing' Possible Israeli Strikes On Iran Oil Facilities

US President Joe Biden's recent remarks on potential Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities have sent oil prices soaring by 5%.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Joe Biden Says US 'Discussing' Possible Israeli Strikes On Iran Oil Facilities File Photo

US President Joe Biden sparked a significant market reaction Thursday when he revealed ongoing discussions about possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities. This revelation sent oil prices soaring by five percent, just a month before the highly anticipated US presidential election, as reported by AFP.

During a press briefing at the White House, Biden addressed questions about Israeli strikes on Iran's oil facilities following a missile barrage from Tehran. He commented, "We're discussing that. I think that would be a little... anyway," but added that he did not expect Israel to retaliate before at least Thursday.

Biden’s remarks come at a politically sensitive time, as rising oil prices could pose a serious challenge for Vice President Kamala Harris. She is gearing up for a tough battle against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 election, where the cost of living has become a pressing issue for many voters.

Despite the escalating tensions, Biden maintained that he didn’t anticipate any immediate action from Israel, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently shown little restraint in targeting the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

As oil prices spike and Middle Eastern tensions escalate, the implications of Biden’s comments may reverberate far beyond the immediate economic impact. 

Oil prices surged due to Middle East concerns, potentially impacting the election, where cost of living is a key issue for Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK