Joe Biden Says US 'Discussing' Possible Israeli Strikes On Iran Oil Facilities

US President Joe Biden sparked a significant market reaction Thursday when he revealed ongoing discussions about possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities. This revelation sent oil prices soaring by five percent, just a month before the highly anticipated US presidential election, as reported by AFP.

During a press briefing at the White House, Biden addressed questions about Israeli strikes on Iran's oil facilities following a missile barrage from Tehran. He commented, "We're discussing that. I think that would be a little... anyway," but added that he did not expect Israel to retaliate before at least Thursday.

Biden’s remarks come at a politically sensitive time, as rising oil prices could pose a serious challenge for Vice President Kamala Harris. She is gearing up for a tough battle against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 election, where the cost of living has become a pressing issue for many voters.

Despite the escalating tensions, Biden maintained that he didn’t anticipate any immediate action from Israel, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently shown little restraint in targeting the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

As oil prices spike and Middle Eastern tensions escalate, the implications of Biden’s comments may reverberate far beyond the immediate economic impact.

Oil prices surged due to Middle East concerns, potentially impacting the election, where cost of living is a key issue for Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.