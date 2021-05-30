हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

Joe Biden to press Vladimir Putin on respecting human rights in Geneva

US President Joe Biden said that he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

Joe Biden to press Vladimir Putin on respecting human rights in Geneva
Photo courtesy: Reuters

Wilmington: US President Joe Biden on Sunday (May 30) said that he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

During a speech honouring the U.S. holiday Memorial Day, US President Joe Biden said, "I`m meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights."

The White House said on Friday it was planning to move ahead with the summit between the two leaders after Microsoft flagged a cyberattack on U.S. government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year’s SolarWind hack that originated from Russia.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the latest attack. In announcing the June 16 meeting, the White House said the two leaders will discuss a range of issues with the goal of restoring "predictability and stability" in the Washington-Moscow relationship.

(inputs from agency)

Tags:
Joe BidenWhite HouseUS CyberattackKremlinVladimir PutinMicrosoftNobelium
