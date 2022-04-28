हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia vs Ukraine war

Joe Biden's plan to help Ukraine: Money from siphoned assets of Russian oligarchs

Joe Biden is expected to ask for significant sums from Congress to help Ukraine confront the Russian invasion as well as new legal authorities to seize money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort.

Joe Biden&#039;s plan to help Ukraine: Money from siphoned assets of Russian oligarchs
US President Joe Biden will ask Congress on Thursday for new funds to support Ukraine`s military.

US President Joe Biden will ask Congress on Thursday for new funds to support Ukraine`s military as well as new legal tools to tighten sanctions and siphon assets from Russian oligarchs. Biden is expected to ask for significant sums from Congress to help Ukraine confront the Russian invasion as well as new legal authorities to seize money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort.

U.S. officials will seek the full amount they expect to need through September, the end of the fiscal year, to support Ukraine`s military operations as well as humanitarian and economic aid, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Biden is also coupling that request with a proposal for lawmakers to hand his administration new capabilities, letting U.S. officials seize more oligarchs` assets, give the cash from those seizures to Ukraine and further criminalize sanctions dodging, the White House said.

The steps include letting the Justice Department use the strict U.S. racketeering law once deployed against the mafia, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, to build cases against people who evade sanctions.

Biden also wants to give prosecutors more time to build such cases by extending the statute of limitations on money laundering prosecutions to 10 years, instead of five. He would also make it a criminal act to hold money knowingly taken from corrupt dealings with Russia, according to a summary of the proposals.

The measures are part of U.S. efforts to isolate and punish Russia for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, as well as to help Kyiv recover from a war that has reduced cities to rubble and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.

U.S. military aid to Ukraine has topped $3 billion since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

The United States and its European allies have frozen $30 billion of assets held by wealthy individuals with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including yachts, helicopters, real estate and art, the Biden administration has said.

Biden is expected to discuss the request for Congress from the White House at 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia vs Ukraine warJoe BidenBidenRussiaRussian OligarchsSanctioned Russian Oligarchs in US
Next
Story

Karachi University blast: More female suicide bombers may be involved, claim Pakistani investigators

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Khabren Khatakhat: Raj Thackeray congratulates CM Yogi