Kabul could be captured in next 90 days as Taliban takes over ‘ninth provincial capital’: US intelligence

New Delhi: As the resurgent Taliban advances across Afghanistan it is speculated that the capital Kabul could possibly be isolated in in 30 days captured in 90, a US defence official cited US intelligence as saying in a report by Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity said this as per a new assessment of how long Kabul could stand the Taliban`s rapid gains as US-led foreign forces leave the country. "But this is not a foregone conclusion," the official said though he claimed that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum if they put up more resistance.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the attacks were against the spirit of a 2020 agreement. The Taliban had committed to talks on a peace accord that would lead to a "permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. All indications at least suggest the Taliban are instead pursuing a battlefield victory," Price said on Wednesday.

All gateways to Kabul, which lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, have been choked with civilians entering the city and fleeing violence elsewhere, a Western security source told Reuters. .

"The fear is of suicide bombers entering the diplomatic quarters to scare, attack and ensure everyone leaves at the earliest opportunity," he said.

Now, the foreign nations are ensuring that their diplomatic staff leave Kabul quickly, the international airlines are also being asked to evacuate staff.

The militants now control 65% of the country. On Wednesday, Faizabad, in the northeastern province of Badakhshan became the eighth provincial capital to be seized by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, as Taliban advances across the country it has raised fears of a return to power of the hardline militants worrying the new generation of Afghans that the progress made in areas such as women`s rights and media freedom will be squandered.

