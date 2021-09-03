हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabul airport

Kabul: Domestic flights to resume from today

Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited Kabul airport after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said, the US has deliberately damaged military equipment.  

Kabul: Domestic flights to resume from today
Image credits: Pixabay

Doha: The domestic flights from Kabul will resume on Friday. The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1. Citing an Afghan civil aviation official, the Doha-based Al Jazeera reported on Thursday (September 2) said that he expected international flights "to take time". Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation.

This comes after the Taliban accused the United States of intentionally damaging equipment at Kabul`s Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said the US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles, and facilities, reported Ariana News. The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of August 31 morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kabul airportAfghanistan TalibanAfganistan Taliban crisisHamid Karzai International AirportHamid Karzai AirportDomestic flights resume
Next
Story

US departure was filled with vengefulness and hatred towards Afghans: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Must Watch

PT12M35S

Last farewell to 'Bigg Boss' Sidharth Shukla