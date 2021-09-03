Kabul: Domestic flights to resume from today

Doha: The domestic flights from Kabul will resume on Friday. The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1. Citing an Afghan civil aviation official, the Doha-based Al Jazeera reported on Thursday (September 2) said that he expected international flights "to take time". Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation.

This comes after the Taliban accused the United States of intentionally damaging equipment at Kabul`s Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said the US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles, and facilities, reported Ariana News. The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of August 31 morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country.

Live TV