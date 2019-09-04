Karachi among world's top ten least liveable cities

Karachi: Karachi has been named among the 10 least liveable cities in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, in the Global Liveability Index 2019 published on Wednesday, reports said.

This year, Karachi has been ranked 136th on the list - the fifth least liveable city in the world, only managing to fare better than Damascus in Syria, Lagos in Nigeria, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Tripoli in Libya.

Other countries included in the list of the 10 least liveable cities include Caracas in Venezuela, Algiers in Algeria, Douala in Cameroon, Harare in Zimbabwe and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

Karachi`s ranking has improved by just one spot in comparison to 2018 when it was listed on the 137th position.

Meanwhile, Austrian capital Vienna retained its ranking as the world`s most liveable city. Vienna once again came ahead of Australia`s Melbourne, which had held the top ranking for seven years until losing it to Vienna in 2018.

The Global Liveability Index looks at digital, infrastructure, health and personal security before including a country in the ranking list. Karachi was ranked 52nd in digital security, 59th in health security, 55th in infrastructure security and 58th in personal security.

For the first time, the index noted the effects of climate change on liveability.