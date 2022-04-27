Karachi (Pakistan): In an explosion at Pakistan's Karachi University on April 26, at least four people, including three Chinese citizens, were killed and several others injured. As per reports, the husband of the woman who blew herself up at the university said her selfless act has left him speechless but he is proud of what she did.

The explosion took place near Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh claimed on Twitter that Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, has tweeted from an unknown location saying that he is proud of what she did. The purported tweet whose snapshot Gwakh shared stated, "Shari Jan, your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today. Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman there was. You will continue to remain an important part of our lives."

Who is Shari Baloch?

According to Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh, Shari Baloch was a 30-year-old woman who had a Master's degree in Zoology and MPhil in education while teaching at a school. Her father was a government servant, while her husband is a dentist. She is also survived by two kids - eight-year-old Mahrosh and four-year-old Meer Hassan, as per new reports. Gwakh also mentioned on Twitter that the family is well educated and had no connection with armed groups. The 30-year-old reportedly joined the group two years ago and volunteered herself for a "self-sacrificing mission".

So who was #ShariBaloch, the 1st #Baloch woman to carry out a suicide attack?#BLA says The 30 year old joined the group 2 years ago & volunteered herself for “self sacrificing mission”. She had a Masters degree in Zoology & MPhil in education while teaching at a school. pic.twitter.com/nO2usqpyhh — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) April 26, 2022

Tuesday’s suicide attack in Karachi was claimed by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). CCTV visuals showed a woman in a burqa blowing herself up near the van carrying the victims, in what the BLA said was the first suicide bombing by a woman for the group. The BLA identified the woman as Shari Baloch alias Bramsh, and said her sacrifice marked a “new chapter in Baloch resistance history”.

A purported statement by the BLA mentions that Baloch, resident of Nazar Abad Turbat, "was also working as a science teacher in a secondary school. As a student, Shaari had remained a member of Baloch students' organisation and was aware of Baloch genocide and occupation of Balochistan." The involvement of Shari, an educated woman, in the attack has sent alarm bells ringing.

History of Baloch nationalism in Pakistan: A quick look

Balochistan has long demanded independence from Pakistan, and the multi-billion-dollar China-initiated One Belt One Road (OBOR) project has further inflamed passions. While it is reportedly the largest province of Pakistan, it is also the least developed and a very small per cent of the total population - around 5% - live there. The BLA, operating out of Balochistan, has attacked Chinese citizens and interests earlier too. For years, the group has been leading a low-level insurgency against Islamabad, and the Pakistani establishment has retaliated with a brutal crackdown on activists, often on the basis of suspicion, thus drawing international condemnation.

(With inputs from Orin Basu and Agencies)